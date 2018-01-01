An Elegant New Take on Notes
Take Notes. Date Notes.
Agenda’s unique approach of organizing notes into a timeline helps to drive your projects forward. While other apps focus specifically on the past, present, or future, Agenda is the only note taking app that tracks them all at once, giving you the complete picture.
Take notes for what is currently on your agenda, while you prepare another for an upcoming meeting. Use older notes as breadcrumbs to remind yourself why you took the actions you did.
You can attach dates to individual notes, and even link them to events in your calendar. But you can also put them “On the Agenda”. Notes that are On the Agenda are given special status. You can search for them more easily, and they appear in a special group in the sidebar, so you can find them in a flash.
Write in Style
The notes in Agenda are beautifully styled, and include powerful features like tags, links, and lists. Agenda is a styled-text editor, combining the ease of plain text entry, with the visually stunning results of rich text.
Styles include headings, lists, indented blocks, and pre-formatted text. You focus on the meaning of your notes, and leave Agenda to handle the appearance. It results in documents that look fantastic, are consistent, and can be readily converted to formats like Markdown and HTML.
Agenda notes also work great to track tasks. There are different list styles — including checklists — and mixing in more extensive content is a no brainer, rather than an afterthought.
Due to its clean and crisp minimalistic design, Agenda allows you to focus on your notes, making them feel as if printed on paper.
Note-ally Organized
Notes appear in a project timeline, but projects themselves can also be grouped into categories. Notes are ordered in the timeline however you choose; you can drag them around, apply dates, or use a mixed approach. You can also collapse notes to save space.
Locating your notes couldn’t be simpler, with powerful search, a project jump bar, and related notes list. And when you find what you’re looking for, simply click back in the history to where you were.
Many Macs, One Agenda
A note taking app is not very useful if you can’t share what you create. With Agenda, you can print and share notes, even whole projects, in standard formats like PDF, RTF and Markdown. You can also use the Agenda archive format to exchange exact duplicates of your notes with other Agenda users.
Agenda is integrated with iCloud, so your notes are kept in sync across each of your Macs. And with an iOS app in development, it won’t be long before you can sync notes with the iPhone and iPad as well.
Agenda is FREE, with no time limits. You can use it forever, at no cost.
Premium features can be purchased in the app.
Requires macOS 10.12 or higher